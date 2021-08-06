School supplies shopping on the tax free weekend

Friday starts the weekend that everyone has been waiting for to go school shopping.
The annual Sales Tax Holiday comes around every year just before summer break ends, giving parents a chance to save money on the things their kids will need for the school year.
According to the National Retail Federation, Families in the U.S. are expected to spend over $37 billion on school supplies this year. A weekend without sales tax will save people a lot of money.
Families were seen at Meijer in Lima on Friday taking full advantage of the holiday.
Mark Campbell, the store director at Lima says, “Well, this is obviously the best time of year to buy school supplies, so a lot of people already want to stock up for the year. When you have the government chipping in their share, and then the great sales we have here, you just can’t find a better time to shop for school supplies.”
Items that qualify for the sales tax holiday include clothing items priced at $75 or less, and school supplies that cost $20 or less.