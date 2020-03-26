Second man sentenced for armed robbery during Letgo sale

The second man involved in robbing an Auglaize County woman will serve the same time as his accomplice.
Jason Sledge was sentenced to the agreed upon time of seven years in prison for aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. He could serve up to nine years.
A woman agreed to sell a video game system and cell phone using the site "Letgo". When she got to an East 4th Street apartment, Sledge and Kirk Brenneman jumped in her car and robbed her at gunpoint. Brenneman was previously sentenced to serve the same amount of time in prison for a charge of robbery with a firearm.