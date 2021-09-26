See how the renovation is coming along at the Ohio Theatre with a tour

Friends of the Ohio Theatre are excited to announce their next fundraiser.
As the anticipation grows stronger in the community to see the Ohio Theatre open their doors once again, they are offering tours to see how the renovation is coming along.
The 30 minute tours will give people a behind the scenes look at how the theatre is being transformed, and people will even be able to ask questions along the way.
Michael Bouson, one of the owners of the theatre, says the community has already been stepping up to help the process, and the tour is another way they can help.
“That expression ‘it takes a village’, it couldn't be any more true than in this particular situation," says Bouson. "The community has really rallied behind us. We have raised a small amount of money through donations, but we’ve also had a lot of community people volunteer their time and their talent.”
Cost of the tour is $30, and it includes an Ohio Theatre tee shirt and a bottle of water. Tour Dates are October 15th-1th and again on the 22nd-24th. Tickets are available at ohiotheatrelimatours.bpt.me.
For more information, you can find The Ohio Theatre and also Friends of the Ohio Theatre on Facebook.