Senator Sherrod Brown looks to fight housing discrimination

Senator Sherrod Brown is currently looking for your input to help fight housing discrimination in Ohio. If you've struggled to own a home, been evicted or wrongly denied a place to live he wants to hear from you.
Senator Brown says that people of color are still being denied housing opportunities because of their race. Also, low wages are making it difficult for people to even say for a down payment on a house. He says something needs to be done so that there are affordable housing options available for everyone.
“25 percent of Americans pay more than have their income in rent,” said Senator Brown. “That’s just a recipe for disaster. One thing goes wrong in their life. Their child gets sick, they have to have to miss work a couple of days, their refrigerator breaks, their car breaks down, they can’t get to work- all the things like that and we’ve got to do better. “
If you've struggled to find and afford a home senator brown is looking for you to submit your input at brown.senate.gov.