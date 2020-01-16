Senators sworn-in as jurors for impeachment trial

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has opened in the U.S. Senate.
All the senators swore to an Oath of Impartial Justice as jurors for only the 3rd Impeachment trial in United States history. Chief Justice John Roberts presided over the proceedings and all of the senators, including Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, signed the oath book. We talked Portman in between Senate proceedings about what he expects from the impeachment trial.
“My view all along has been that we ought to listen to both sides, we have the house mangers prosecuting the President, essentially,” says Senator Rob Portman. “Then you will have the President’s legal team defending the President and our job in the Senate is to listen on both sides and that’s what I intend to do.”
The trial will start after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and there is no time limit on how long it can last.