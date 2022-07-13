The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a juvenile that escaped from a detention center earlier this week.
The juvenile has been identified as Ryan A. Aab, 13 years old, whose last known residence was in Lima, Ohio. Ryan is described as a biracial male, 4’8” tall, and weighs 112 pounds. The escaped juvenile also has brown eyes and black hair.
Aab escaped from the Allen County Juvenile Detention Facility shortly after 4:00 PM Monday, July 11th. Ryan attempted to escape with a 17-year-old juvenile from the same facility, but the other juvenile was taken into custody and was not able to escape the facility.
The sheriff’s office was called in and began a search for Ryan along with the Lima and American Township Police Departments. Ryan was originally being held on a non-violent offense at the detention center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Don Geiger at 419-227-3535 or 419-993-1413, or contact Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).
7-13-2022 Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:Per the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center, their agency is prohibited from releasing the identity of the juvenile who escaped on Monday, July 11, 2022, however, our records indicate that Ryan A. Aab (DOB 7/22/2008) escaped from the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center. Ryan is a biracial male, 4ft 8in, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. No photo is available. His last known residence was Lima, Ohio. Any information regarding Ryan’s whereabouts can be directed to Detective Don Geiger at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-993-1413 or 419-227-3535, or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.