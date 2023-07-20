Shooting late Wednesday night injures one woman on E. North Street

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police are searching for the person or persons that are responsible for a late-night shooting from Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 1011 E. North Street where several shots were fired into a crowd that had been gathered.
"At the very least, it was strategic. They came up from a couple different angles, and kind of unloaded on the crowd, at least that is what is appears to be at this point. We still do not have much knowledge on specifics on the who's, but we are getting a lot of good calls and a lot of information that gives me a way to start checking into things and giving us an idea on why it happened and who is responsible," explained Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Detective.
July 20, 2023 Press Release from the Detective Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Department: On 7/19/2023, at about 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple shots being fired in the 1000 block of E. North Street. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered that several shots were fired at a gathering being held at 1011 E. North Street, in Lima, and at least one individual attending the gathering was shot. 1011 E. North Street is a small business, in a garage type building, with a fenced in lot. The officers discovered several shots had been fired in front of the business and inside the fenced in lot. Only one individual is known to be injured, at this time. 21 year old I’tazia Harris sustained non-life threatening wounds, after being struck in the leg by one of the shots fired in the area. Ms. Harris was transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita’s for treatment. The building, along with multiple vehicles, were struck by bullets. Further investigation revealed several more shell casings along the railroad tracks, and to the rear of the fence line, suggesting an ambush style shooting, with multiple assailants. The investigation is still under investigation and investigators are following up on several leads. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Det. Steve Stechschulte, at the Lima Police Department, at (419) 221-5181, or Crimestoppers at (419) 229-STOP (7867).