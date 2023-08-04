Shoppers taking advantage of Ohio's tax free holiday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Time to save some money on that back-to-school shopping as Ohio's tax-free weekend is kicking off.
There are some restrictions to qualify for the tax exemption. Clothing must be priced at $75 or less per item, while school supplies and instructional items can be at most $20 each. Online shopping is also eligible for the tax break. To qualify for the exemption, you need to order and pay for eligible items during the tax holiday, and the retailer must accept your order for immediate shipment by Sunday. Pre-orders for items that will be shipped later don't qualify. Nevertheless, the delivery date doesn't affect eligibility.
"This week in Ohio is our tax-free weekend. Any school supplies or fashion $75 or under is tax-free. Meijer is your one-stop shop if you're looking for savings," said Steve Cope, Meijer store manager.
The people are expected to spend around 900 dollars for back-to-school shopping and the shoppers that we talked to say they like the holiday and places that are offering even more discounts.
"I use mPerks, and then I'm a religion teacher, so I take advantage of the 15% off coupon that you can get up at the service desk on top of the tax-free weekend. Having three kids it's a little bit of savings, and it's worth every penny saved," commented Erica Maenle, a customer.
For more information regarding the tax-free weekend, please visit the website tax.ohio.gov.