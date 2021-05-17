Single car crash in Monroe Township kills one

A single car crash in Monroe Township leaves one dead.
On Monday afternoon, 31-year-old Cindel Fenter of Defiance was southbound on County Road 22 driving a 1999 GMC Suburban. Fenter drove off the right side of the roadway, came back on the roadway, and drove off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and flipping the car, ejecting her. Fenter was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children aged 1 and 3 were passengers and were transported to Mercy Health Putnam County Medical center with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.