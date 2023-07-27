Six teens graduate from MBK summer course with real-world skilled trade experience and plans for future

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Six young men graduated on Thursday night from a six-week program where they learned the necessary skills to succeed in their careers and adult lives.
Students as young as 14 years old spent the past month and a half learning and practicing career and life skills through My Brother's Keeper's first class of The Non-Traditional Trade/Financial Literacy School. The group met several times a week, each day focusing on something different like pipefitting or how to manage a stock portfolio. The real-life experience gave students the tools, technical know-how, and connections they need to jump right into a well-paying career.
"We actually took them to the plumbers and pipe fitters union and then they sat down, they got a package brought down to them, they learned the difference between annuities, and what kind of 401ks, and healthcare benefits that they had access to and two of them are going to get signed up for the apprenticeship program," said Shawn Russell, one of the organizers and leaders of the program and a VISTA with My Brother's Keeper.
"Everybody was always pressuring me like I had no idea, and then this came, and it's like wow, this is a great way and it's good money. Now I'll apply for Steady Does It, start working with Chris [Henderson]. When I graduate, if I really want to I'll go to the union, become a pipefitter, learn everything," said 17-year-old program graduate Eddie Shepherd.
My Brother's Keeper is planning to organize another class and will continue to support and work with this summer's graduates in their career goals.
The other five graduates of The Non-Traditional Trade/Financial Literacy School are:
- Wes Shepherd
- Bauss Williams
- Trent Williams
- Jacob McGee
- Coron Fields