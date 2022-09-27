Mostly cloudy. A few showers passing through. Unseasonably cool. High 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 3:01 pm
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Spartan Inn, located in the northwest wing of the school, has a separate entrance and parking area. The restaurant is not open if school is not in session.
The Spartan Inn serves a hot buffet bar, soups, salad and desserts for dine-in or carryout. Different entrees are featured throughout the year.
The cost is $8 for the hot bar, soup, salad, dessert and a drink.
The Spartan Inn is led by instructor Lauren Bondrowski. The culinary program is one of 12 career tech programs at Lima Senior.
