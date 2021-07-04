St. Joe Festival brings people together on the 4th of July

One of the longest-running festivals in our area is nearly back to full force and ready to bring the Wapakoneta community together.
Last year because of COVID, the St Joe Festival had to be scaled way back, while they are still not back up to the pre-pandemic level of activities, they still had a little something for everyone. Games and entertainment for the kids, raffles, and beverages for the adults, and food and fireworks for all to enjoy. Over the past 71 years, the festival has become more than a fundraiser; it has become the place to go in Wapakoneta over the 4th of July holiday.
“It means a lot to the parish and the community, where a lot of folks can come out and enjoy each other, enjoy the people they may have not seen in a couple of years,” says Tom Vehorn, of the St. Joe Festival Committee. “A lot of people tell us it’s like old home week. They can come back. What we are also seeing this year a lot of people really appreciate coming back to the festival because they didn’t have it last year. You never miss something until you don’t have it, and then you really miss it. It’s kind of a win-win for the parish, and a win-win for our community in the Wapak area. We are very proud of that of people coming out and enjoying the day.
The money raised during the two-day festival helps out with St. Joe's mission work and general fund of the parish. Vehorn says soon as this year's event is over, they will be looking at what they can do next year.