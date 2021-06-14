St. Marys Library celebrates 100-year anniversary

The St. Marys Community Public Library is celebrating an impressive anniversary today of 100 years of reading in the community.
The library was founded on June 14, 1921 by the Shakespeare Club. To celebrate the milestone, prizes and treats were given out, as well as a 100-themed scavenger hunt. Participants can guess which jars around the library are filled with 100 items for a prize drawing entry.
A video on the library's history is available to watch, and is narrated by the Shakespeare Club's President. Morgan Paul, the St. Marys Community Public Library Director says celebrating this huge impact on the community is very special to them.
"I think it's just a fantastic opportunity for everybody to be able to be thankful that we have a library in our area," says Paul. "And Ohio has wonderful public libraries. We are one of the best funded in the nation."
The library's summer reading program is open to the public, and reading logs can be picked up at the library. They are encouraging readers to complete 100 books by the end of the year for the centennial.
More information can be found at smcpl.org/100yearsoftailsandtales.