(WLIO) - Recent rains have been welcome for area farmers and gardeners, but can also bring out that nagging buzz of mosquitoes.

The mosquito season peaks during the hot summer months as they thrive best around 80°. While most of the time they leave you with an annoying itch, there is always the risk of diseases spread to humans such as West Nile. The Ohio Department of Health says only a few mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile this summer, and no human cases have been reported. In samples collected by the city of Delphos, there has been no detection of the virus. Mosquitoes prefer stagnant water to lay their eggs, and they can hatch in as little as seven days. The key is to avoid creating a habitat for these nuisance pests.

