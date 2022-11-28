Staying safe while decorating for the holidays

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people are starting to pull out their holiday decorations. But, before you climb on the roof to hang those lights or set up your Christmas tree – there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

ER doctors say they typically see injuries related to falls with lots of bumps, bruises, and strains, along with lacerations, cuts, and occasional broken bones. Electrical injuries are reported as well – which is why homeowners need to be careful with wiring. Doctors add, be sure to closely examine your extension cords and outlets too so they're not overloaded. It's also a good idea to check your Christmas lights for any fraying or broken bulbs. And when it comes to putting decorations on your roof, doctors say it's best to leave that to the professionals.

