Student operated Garden Café at Apollo Career Center reopens

Starting Tuesday, November 3rd, The Garden Café at Apollo Career Center will reopen.
It will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for lunch. It is operated by the career center’s Junior and Senior Culinary Arts students, with a different homemade menu served every day. All-you-can-eat buffet style meals are $7 and include a full hot bar, salad bar, and dessert.
“We’ve been working with the local health department and we’ve got some new policies in place," says Carrie Prince, the Culinary Arts Instructor at Apollo. "But I want the public to rest assured that we will serve you safely and efficiently.”
Parties larger than 5 are encouraged to call the café beforehand at 419-998-2945.