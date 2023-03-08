Students at LCC explore different career paths from around a dozen professionals

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - From fire fighting to teaching, professionals from different career paths came to speak to LCC students today.
As part of Lima Central Catholic's Career Exploration Program, students heard real stories about the pros and cons of different jobs, and what it takes to get into certain fields. The program also opens kids' minds to careers they never considered, such as skilled trades, or jobs they never even knew existed.
Around a dozen professionals donated their time to present and take questions. One presenter says that while they don't have to have the rest of their life planned by the time you graduate, there are some steps they can take that make them a more desirable candidate in many fields.
"I know grades are important, but I'm looking for character. I'm looking for people that's gonna make kids their champion and for people that I know, If I told them just now, that if they've got a lot of clubs, a lot of sports, I know they can time manage. I know they can get stuff done," stated Scott Mann, superintendent of Riverside Local Schools.
LCC hopes by the end of their career explorations week students are more aware of in-demand careers available to them right where they grew up.