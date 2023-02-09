Students learning from each other at LSHS "Family Literacy Night"

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students Thursday evening were preparing for careers in education by helping younger kids enjoy learning.
Students in Lima Senior's Early Childhood Education program spent two weeks creating educational activities to teach kids in grades K-4 about math, reading, and art in a fun way for their "Family Literacy Night."
Activities included board games, coloring and crafts, a puppet show, and even a station where they could make valentines that will be sent to a local nursing home.
Working with elementary school kids in person helps students better prepare for a future teaching position.
"Doing stuff like this like the planning and the preparing and the executing it, that's things that teachers do, so if we plan to be teachers this is the stuff that we have to do," said Ny-Awa Rowe, a junior in the Early Childhood Education program.
Lima Senior Culinary Arts students sold treats to families at the event as part of their course and to help support both programs.
"We learn how to market the stuff and give money for certain competitions and for early childhood and culinary and it really helps us out," said Baily Hoover, a sophomore studying Culinary Arts.
Early Childhood Education students also used this event as practice for an upcoming competition in March.