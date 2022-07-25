Survey shows less than 1/3rd of teens use sun protection

Skin cancer is considered the most common cancer in the United States, and experts say skin protection in kids is the most effective way to help prevent new cases. But a new survey says less than one-third of teens between 11 and 18 years old regularly use sun protection.
Dermatologists say the survey offered some interesting insights into how youth view sun protection. For example, a majority polled believe it's important to protect their skin from the sun and say they use sunscreen – but many still reported getting one or more sunburns. That's likely due to them not properly applying sunscreen in the first place or not regularly reapplying it while out in the sun. To increase the use of sun protection among youth, those polled made a couple of suggestions, like demonstrating the consequences of sun exposure and increasing product accessibility.
"I think it was a very good point and as we look at some other countries, they do better even at accessibility of sunscreen at public pools or public locations, and is that more of a public health – when we talk about the dollars that are spent per year in this country on skin cancer, you know is it worth us all to say nope let's put money toward that and have it in locations where they can easily access it," said Dr. Joan Tamburro, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Tamburro recommends parents show their kids how to apply sunscreen at an early age, so they continue those habits when they get older.
