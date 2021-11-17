Suspect in hospital after allegedly trying to steal cigarettes from Findlay Casey's

A Toledo man lands in the hospital after a police dog nabbed him trying to steal from a Findlay business.
53-year-old William Brewer, Jr. was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and then transferred to St. Vincent Medical Center. Findlay police say an employee at Casey's on North Main Street was working after business hours and called 9-1-1 to report a burglary in progress. Brewer had allegedly busted in through a glass door and was spotted climbing back out with over $5,000 worth of cigarettes. Police say he ignored their order to stop and the dog was sent in. Brewer ended up with a lower leg injury.