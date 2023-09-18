Talks resume as UAW strike continues

OHIO (WLIO) - Workers at the Lima Ford Engine Plant are still on the job and working under an expired agreement, as the strategic strike against the North American automakers enters day four. But other Ohio workers have been protesting the lack of a fair contract since the UAW strike began.
About 5,800 United Auto Workers at Stellantis' Toledo assembly complex have been on the picket lines since Friday. The striking Jeep workers have been chanting "No justice, no Jeep!" in their efforts to get a new contract that includes wage increases, an end to the tiered wage system, a shorter work week, and renewed pension benefits, among other provisions which union workers say they are due.
"It's about getting what's fair for us. You know we made major concessions to this company when they were going through tough times. Now we're just asking for payback," said a UAW Jeep plant worker.
Talks resumed Monday. Stellantis, GM, and Ford officials have said they cannot afford what they see as overly generous contracts the union is demanding while still competing globally and shifting the industry to electric vehicles.