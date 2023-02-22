Teacher and professional dancer uses viral dances to help students learn

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Viral Tiktok dances have taken the world by storm, for some people dancing on the app is their full-time job, for others, it's a way to show our friends that maybe we can really dance… or not, but for a professional dancer and D.C. charter school teacher, the popular dances have become one of her best teaching methods.
Lima City's Liberty Arts Magnet School has invited Jordan Daugherty as a guest instructor for the school's dance program all week. Six years ago when Daugherty started teaching, she noticed some of her students were really struggling to grasp the concept of critical thinking, and to help them better understand the topic she combined her prior knowledge of dance and teaching with popular social media dances finding a solution that was able to help her students learn critical thinking skills in they enjoy
"So the students are given a problem for instance to connect movements together with an open-ended agenda, as in like connect four movements together while now transitioning using one body part, it's up to them to now solve that problem in their most creative way," said Jordan Daugherty, professional dancer and teacher.
Liberty Arts students have enjoyed Daugherty's teaching style and look forward to having her in class the rest of this week.