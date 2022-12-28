Thawing pipes could reveal problems with water leaks

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The below-zero temps and wind chills hit some water pipes at area homes hard this past weekend, but the problem might not be over after the weather starts to warm up.

The city of lima wants residents to be aware if they had any issues with pipes freezing the past couple of days, that when the pipes start to thaw they could start leaking. During freezing, the pipes expand with the ice and they could have cracks in them, or the fittings at the joints could have broken. So if you want to avoid a mess and damage to your home they suggest that everyone knows where the water shut-off valve is.

