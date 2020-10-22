The American Red Cross in need of blood donations

As the United States braces for flu season, the Red Cross wants to tell people that flu shots do not affect their eligibility to donate blood.

If you are healthy, they need your help and your arm to maintain an adequate blood supply for local hospitals. But the organization says their blood collections are being hit by a triple whammy this fall.

"This is a particularly a challenging year. Because the holiday season tends to see a decline in donations regular flu season see a decline in donations and we're also dealing with issues because of the pandemic. We have fewer places that we are able to host a blood drive,” says Rodney Wilson of the American Red Cross. “So, there's lots of factors that are making it a challenge and making sure that there are enough blood donations available for hospital patients. In this time people are thinking about how we can help. Giving blood is a way that you can take a few minutes out of your day to make sure that someone is able to get the medical treatments they need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15

Hardin County

Kenton

10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 11543 County Road 175

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street

11/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hardin County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square, Veterans Hall

_______________

Hancock County

Arcadia

10/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arcadia Community Center, 301 W Brown Road

Arlington

10/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Hope Lutheran Church, 300 S. Main St.

Findlay

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Findlay Knights of Columbus, 701 W Main Cross

11/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Rd.

11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Upper Room Church of God, 520 W. Bigelow Ave

Mount Blanchard

10/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main Street

_______________

Putnam County

Columbus Grove

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St

11/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St

Continental

10/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Continental American Legion, 109 Fifth Street

Kalida

11/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kalida High School, 301 N. Third Street

Ottawa

11/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ottawa VFW, 212 W. Second Street

Pandora

11/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 Washington

_______________

Allen County

Delphos

11/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eagles Delphos, 1600 East 5th Street

Lima

10/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street

11/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street

Spencerville

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spencerville Nazarene Church, 317 W. North Street

_______________

Defiance County

Defiance

10/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Defiance College, 701 North Clinton

11/13/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eagle Post 372, 711 West 2nd Street

Ney

10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ney First Church of God, 03413 State Route 15

_______________

Mercer County

Burkettsville

11/7/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Shelter House Burkettsville, 100 W. Main St.

Celina

11/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Spiritual Center-Montezuma Retreat House, 6731 St Rt 219

11/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wright State University Lake Campus, 7600 State Route 703

Coldwater

11/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mercer Health, 800 W. Main St.

Fort Recovery

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nazarene Family Center, 401 East Boundary Street

11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 2490 State Route 49

Maria Stein

11/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8140 State Route 119

Rockford

11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Horizons Community Church, 833 S. Main St.

_______________

Paulding County

Paulding

11/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Paulding County Hospital, 1035 W. Wayne Street

_______________

Van Wert County

Van Wert

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Van Wert Health North, 214 Towne Center Blvd

10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Van Wert Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington Street

_______________

Williams County

Bryan

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Brethren Church, 13050 Williams County C

Edon

10/28/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Edon Northwest School, 802 West Indiana Street

Montpelier

11/11/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Montpelier High School, 1015 E. Brown Rd.

Pioneer

11/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm Street

Stryker

11/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church Stryker, 701 South Defiance Street

West Unity

10/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop High School, 1401 West Jackson Street

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

 

