The American Red Cross in need of blood donations

As the United States braces for flu season, the Red Cross wants to tell people that flu shots do not affect their eligibility to donate blood.
If you are healthy, they need your help and your arm to maintain an adequate blood supply for local hospitals. But the organization says their blood collections are being hit by a triple whammy this fall.
"This is a particularly a challenging year. Because the holiday season tends to see a decline in donations regular flu season see a decline in donations and we're also dealing with issues because of the pandemic. We have fewer places that we are able to host a blood drive,” says Rodney Wilson of the American Red Cross. “So, there's lots of factors that are making it a challenge and making sure that there are enough blood donations available for hospital patients. In this time people are thinking about how we can help. Giving blood is a way that you can take a few minutes out of your day to make sure that someone is able to get the medical treatments they need.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15
Hardin County
Kenton
10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 11543 County Road 175
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street
11/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hardin County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square, Veterans Hall
_______________
Hancock County
Arcadia
10/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arcadia Community Center, 301 W Brown Road
Arlington
10/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Hope Lutheran Church, 300 S. Main St.
Findlay
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Findlay Knights of Columbus, 701 W Main Cross
11/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Rd.
11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Upper Room Church of God, 520 W. Bigelow Ave
Mount Blanchard
10/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main Street
_______________
Putnam County
Columbus Grove
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St
11/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St
Continental
10/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Continental American Legion, 109 Fifth Street
Kalida
11/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kalida High School, 301 N. Third Street
Ottawa
11/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ottawa VFW, 212 W. Second Street
Pandora
11/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 Washington
_______________
Allen County
Delphos
11/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eagles Delphos, 1600 East 5th Street
Lima
10/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street
11/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett Street
Spencerville
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spencerville Nazarene Church, 317 W. North Street
_______________
Defiance County
Defiance
10/28/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Defiance College, 701 North Clinton
11/13/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Eagle Post 372, 711 West 2nd Street
Ney
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ney First Church of God, 03413 State Route 15
_______________
Mercer County
Burkettsville
11/7/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Shelter House Burkettsville, 100 W. Main St.
Celina
11/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Spiritual Center-Montezuma Retreat House, 6731 St Rt 219
11/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wright State University Lake Campus, 7600 State Route 703
Coldwater
11/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mercer Health, 800 W. Main St.
Fort Recovery
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nazarene Family Center, 401 East Boundary Street
11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 2490 State Route 49
Maria Stein
11/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8140 State Route 119
Rockford
11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Horizons Community Church, 833 S. Main St.
_______________
Paulding County
Paulding
11/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Paulding County Hospital, 1035 W. Wayne Street
_______________
Van Wert County
Van Wert
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Van Wert Health North, 214 Towne Center Blvd
10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Van Wert Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington Street
_______________
Williams County
Bryan
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Brethren Church, 13050 Williams County C
Edon
10/28/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Edon Northwest School, 802 West Indiana Street
Montpelier
11/11/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Montpelier High School, 1015 E. Brown Rd.
Pioneer
11/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pioneer Community Center, 100 North Elm Street
Stryker
11/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church Stryker, 701 South Defiance Street
West Unity
10/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop High School, 1401 West Jackson Street
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
