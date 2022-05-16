The Bath Interact Club reflects on the volunteerism over the past school year

The Bath Interact Club gave the Lima Rotarians a glimpse at what they have been doing this past school year.
The Rotary Club sponsors the Interact Club which promotes their motto of Service above Self. Some of the volunteerism that the students participate in include helping at the West Ohio Food Bank; with the Night to Shine, a prom for people with disabilities; the Special Needs Christmas Party; and recently put on a mock crash for the Bath Students before prom. The seniors say they have learned a lot through the Interact Club during the variety of community service projects that they do.
“I think selflessness is a big part of it,” says Kendal Doyle, Treasurer, Bath Interact Club. “As well as the friendship that I have made in the club. Because going and doing these projects together it just kinds of helps form a similar bond and it helps you enjoy volunteering.”
“I have learned a lot of selflessness devoting my time. Giving up things I want to do, so I can help in the community and to not take things for granted,” adds Kalie Kitchen, President, Bath Interact Club.
The Interact Club also holds a pinning ceremony for the members that have completed 24 hours of volunteering this past year.
