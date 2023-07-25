The Downtown Lima Farmers Market continues to see growth as they celebrate Christmas in July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's July 25th and The Downtown Lima Farmers Market is celebrating Christmas in July.
A dozen or more vendors coming out to sell their wares, and shoppers could find anything from baked goods to fresh produce to handmade crafts. The market has been going on weekly since late May and vendors say this season has been great.
"We are doing very well. Everything's in bloom, full bloom. The flowers are looking great, the produce is coming on strong. Our cool season crops are unfortunately dying off and now our warm season crops are coming on so it's really good for us," said Eduardo Sguerra, Wild Vine Farm.
"It's been a really good season this year. This is my 4th year here and actually, this is probably my best season yet," commented Pam Wheeler, Devine Designs.
The Downtown Lima Farmers Market is each Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW parking lot at the corner of South Main and Elm Streets in Lima.