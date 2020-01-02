The hardest resolution to keep

As we rang in the new year, people were making resolutions to better themselves in one way or another. A new year means new personal goals. Some say that one of the hardest resolutions to keep is quitting smoking, but there are several tips and tricks to keep you on track.
According to Activate Allen County, in the past year, 62% of smokers in Allen County stopped smoking for at least one day because they were trying to quit. Yet, the number of adult smokers in Allen County has only decreased by 1% or 2%. Why is that? Well, the CDC says it takes an average of 8-11 attempts to be successful in quitting, while other sources say it takes an average of 30 tries. One thing is for sure, it’s not impossible to beat that addiction.
Kayla Monfort, Co-director of Activate Allen County, says that even if you aren't successful in your first attempts to quit, keep trying. "It’s not uncommon, again, to have those relapses and things like that but the main concern is that you, you know, you want to keep trying and realizing that one failure is not, you know, dooming you for life and does not mean that you can’t stop."
Monfort has a number of tips for people who are trying to quit and trying to stay strong during their quitting process. The most important thing, she says, is that a person needs to quit smoking for their own personal reasons, not for anyone else. Once you’ve started your quitting journey, find what triggers you to smoke and have alternative ways of dealing with them.
Former Smoker Mark Sunderhaus says he was a smoker for 32 years who smoked two or three packs a day before he quit. He tried every method from going cold turkey, to nicotine patches and gum. Nothing worked for him until he tried his own method. "I just decided to try one less cigarette every day. So, by the time I got done with two packs, no more," says Sunderhaus.
And he also gave a bit of advice for people who might be struggling to quit just like he was.
He says, "I would say it’s never too late, yeah, just do it. No matter how many years you got left, you’ll feel a lot better."
Monfort also says that there are even apps you can download on your phone that will guide you through the quitting process. There are too many resources available for you not to quit, so I hope this gave you a bit of inspiration on your resolutions this year.