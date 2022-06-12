The Kiwanis Club of Lima have been holding their annual BBQ for 40 years

Many people came hungry to the Kiwanis Club of Lima’s annual barbecue. The annual event has been going strong for 40 years, which started small and has grown into serving around 8 hundred barbecue or ham meals at the event. The club expects to make around $3,500 during the barbecue which goes to support the 20 or more organizations that serve children in Allen County, and the many clubs in local schools.

“We partner with the Lima City School system and so a portion of our money goes to supporting student clubs in the Lima City School system.,” says Robert Day, Lima Kiwanis Club. “Plus the fact that we have two other clubs, the Circle K at Ohio State Lima and the Aktion Club at the county board of DD which we also support.”

The other major fundraiser the Lima Kiwanis club does during the year is their annual 5K run around Halloween.

