The Lima/Allen County Chamber's Finalist for Small Business of the Year

Small businesses are the backbone of any community, and the three finalists for the small business award truly represents the Lima/Allen County Community.
For 4 decades, the Barry family and Barry Electronics continue to evolve to meet the needs of their customers. The business started out building air compressors, now has transitioned to home and car electronics. From home theater systems to car stereos and car starters, Barry Electronics continue to watch out for the latest trend, like home automation systems, where you can control your home electronics with a smartphone. Also, Barry Electronics has found ways to give back with their annual Charity Gaming Tournament which has helped raise money for the Veterans Hospital, Safety City, and the LPD's Summer Police Academy.
Old City Prime Steakhouse has been offering high-end dining and entertainment to the Lima Area since 2013. Owner John Heaphy envisioned the space as modern-day supper club, reminiscent of the glory days of dining and entertainment. The Upper Lounge brings in a variety of acts that not only entertain crowds but make friends out of strangers as they sing and dance the night away. The Good Food Restaurant group is making further investments in that area as they renovate a building just down from the restaurant and work to beautify their block between Spring and Elm Streets.
The MET has been in a constant state of growth since they opened their doors in 2012. Starting as a wine bar, they have grown to a full kitchen and bar with three private events spaces, their last renovation was completed last year. Owners Rob and Nicole Nelson have not only been supporters of the growth of downtown Lima, but they also back the Lima Symphony, Equestrian Therapy Program, and their S3 Foundation which is designed to help young female student-athletes' interested in the professional sciences. They plan to open another endeavor in the downtown area in 2021.
Those are your Lima/Allen County Chamber's Small Business of the Year Finalist.