June 20, 2023 Press Release from Paul Downing, The Lima Salvation Army: Merry Christmas…in July that is.
Once again, The Salvation Army will be out and about for its Annual Christmas in July Campaign.
Donations over the summer generally see a decline but the work and mission of The Salvation Army continue to reach those in need, provide summer programs, and assist the community, said Paul Downing Operation Coordinator.
The Christmas in July Campaign runs July 10 through July 29, 2023, at all Chief and Kewpee locations. Volunteer opportunities to “ring the bell” at one of the kettles are available Monday through Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm.
For more information on opportunities at the Kettle, or to schedule a time and location to “ring the bell,” contact Paul Downing at 419.224.9055 ext. 211.
June 20, 2023 Press Release from Capt. Charity Bender, The Lima Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is excited to announce that we are now offering online sign-ups for our December Christmas assistance.
The online applications will be available from July 10 through October 7, 2023. The link to register is www.SAAngeltree.org. The link will also be accessible on our Facebook page at https://www.Facebook.com/limasalvationarmy.
If you sign up online there is no need to come in person to sign up. We hope this will eliminate long lines, transportation issues, and provide more access to individuals, said Captain Charity Bender.
If you prefer to sign up in person those dates will be October 3, 4, and 5. For more information call 419.224.9055 ext. 216 or ext. 214.