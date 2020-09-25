The man who allegedly started the house fire that killed his mother waives hearing

The man accused of starting a house fire last weekend that killed his mother moved his case to Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Devon Ketzenberger waived his preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court Friday morning. Ketzenberger has been charged with one count of Aggravated Arson for allegedly starting the fire at a home on Woodlawn Avenue on the morning of September 19th that killed his mother Wendy Ketzenberger. Following the fire, Devon Ketzenberger walked to a home in Auglaize County where he was arrested by Auglaize County Sheriff's Deputies. The Lima Police Department says he confessed to starting a fire during an interview.
Ketzenberger's case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for additional charges. His bond remains at one million dollars, this was the 11th homicide this year in Lima.