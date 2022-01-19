The number of reported COVID cases already in January surpasses any other month count during the pandemic

Only 19 days into the month and there have been 3,500 cases reported. That number could possibly double as the spread of the virus is expected to peak. The previous high case count was in November of 2020 with a reported 2,895 COVID cases. Local hospitalizations have started to stabilize but more “at home” cases is what’s climbing. Health officials do say there could be light at the end of the tunnel as cases are starting to decline in northeast Ohio where COVID-19 cases blew up earlier this month.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer explains, “There’s a potential light at the end of the tunnel. So, right now it is pretty dark within that tunnel. But there is that light that’s at the end. Cleveland Ohio got hit pretty hardback at the end of December and early January. They are now starting to see their cases decline. We follow them for about 3 to 4 weeks. So, we could be seeing some of those declining cases here in the future.”
Fischer says there are most likely more people with the virus as home testing is being done and not being reported. He stresses the importance of staying home if you are feeling sick and to follow the instructions on the home test kits and report a positive test.
