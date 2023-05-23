Members of Mohawk High School’s FFA Chapter pose with their winning plow in ODOT District 1's Paint-the-Plow contest. Pictured are (left to right) Hayle Barth, Preston Tyree, Danielle Searls, Abby Dyer, and Anthony Studer, also working on the plow but not pictured are Aurora Harper and Zach Kinn. The plow earned the most votes from the public on social media as the people's choice award winner. The artists’ work honors Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin who died following an automobile accident while on duty in December.
Hancock and Wyandot students paint top plows
Mohawk FFA Chapter and Cory Rawson High School earn annual Paint-The-Plow titles
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (May 23, 2023) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s annual Paint-the-Plow contest winners are Hancock County’s Cory-Rawson High School and Wyandot County’s Mohawk High School.
Mohawk High School’s FFA Chapter, located in Sycamore, collected the most votes on social media to win the people’s choice award. Mohawk votes tallied 1,616 on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page contest. The artists’ work honors Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin who died following an automobile accident while on duty in December. Cory Rawson High School took second place with 603 votes, and in third place, Bluffton Middle School with 514 votes.
Cory Rawson High School’s safety message, “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All,” was voted the overall ODOT choice award winner. The selection was chosen by ODOT District 1 employees during the annual roadeo competition held on May 3. The second-place winner is Jennings High School, and the third-place winner is Crestview FFA Chapter.
Cory Rawson High School students posing with their ODOT’s choice winning plow are, (left to right) Makayla Gillfillan, Karlie Sammet, Hannah Reinhart, and Raigan Smith. The plow was voted the favorite among the employees of ODOT District 1.
“We appreciate each of the 21 schools who chose to paint a plow. We enjoy sharing their creative displays. They will be featured in fairs and parades as well as in service throughout the school’s community during snow and ice operations,” said Chris Hughes, the deputy director of ODOT District 1.
ODOT District 1 has held a Paint-the-Plow contest annually since 2014, except in 2020 and 2021. On average about 19 schools across all eight counties in District 1 participate by painting an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety.
ODOT employees from each of the district's eight county garage facilities chose their favorite entry from each county:
- Allen County: Elida High School
- Defiance County: Tinora High School
- Hancock County: Cory Rawson High School
- Hardin County: Kenton High School
- Paulding County: Wayne Trace High School
- Putnam County: Jennings Local Schools
- Van Wert County: Crestview FFA Chapter
- Wyandot County: Mohawk FFA Chapter
All entries may be viewed on ODOT District 1's Facebook page.
ODOT District 1 services eight counties in northwest Ohio, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot.
Elida High School, Allen County
Ayersville High School, Defiance County
Bluffton Middle School, Allen County
Kenton City Schools, Hardin County
Jennings High School, Putnam County
Wayne Trace High School, Paulding County
Crestview High School FFA Chapter, Van Wert County
The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the state's largest man-made asset – the transportation system. ODOT's mission is to provide the safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place. As a more than $3 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction and snow and ice operations.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.