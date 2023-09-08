The United Way of Greater Lima kicks off 2023 fundraising campaign

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The United Way of Greater Lima kicked off its 2023 campaign with the theme, "Be a United Way Hero".
Around 400 people packed the Ohio State Lima gymnasium for their fundraising kickoff. The event focused on United Way's partner agency directors who are the real heroes making a difference. Last year's campaign raised $1.57 million, and the goal this year is $1.6 million. The money goes directly into the Lima community, helping 36 partner agencies with 40 programs that promote better lives for all.
"All of them fit into our impact areas of health, education, and financial stability. So we serve the young all the way up to the elderly at the Council on Aging. We have Find a Ride that we help people get to appointments, so it just helps an array of people of all ages all in Allen County," said Erin Hardesty, president of the United Way of Greater Lima.
You can make a donation by visiting https://www.unitedwaylima.org/. You can designate which program you wish to support, or simply give to the general fund.