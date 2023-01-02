Tips to head back to the gym in the new year

CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Now that the new year has arrived, many people are heading back to the gym, which can be intimidating. But, it doesn't have to be.

Tips to head back to the gym in the new year

Marie Schaefer, MD, sports medicine specialist for Cleveland Clinic, has some helpful tips on how to ease back into exercise.

Tips to head back to the gym in the new year

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.