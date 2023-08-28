Toledo police investigating strangulation death of a Lima woman

TOLEDO, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman is found dead in a Toledo home and it's being investigated as a homicide.
35-year-old Lacey Bassett, of Lima, was found dead by Toledo police at 558 East Broadway Street on Thursday, August 24th. Police were dispatched to the home for a possible drug overdose. After an autopsy performed on Friday, the coroner found the cause of death to be strangulation.
Your Hometown Stations contacted the Toledo Police Department earlier Monday for more details about the case and was told that they couldn't release any more information at this time as it is an active investigation. Bassett leaves behind 3 children, a husband, and other family. We will bring you more on this case as it becomes available.