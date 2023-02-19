DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A train derailment in Delphos late last night took out two electric poles.
At 12:45am, a train came off the rails at the crossing on the intersection of Bank Street and South Bredeick Street. One of the boxcars then struck and lifted two electric poles from the ground.
The intersections of Bank Street and Bredeick Street as well as Bank Street, Ohio Street, and State Street are closed, as the train is blocking the crossings at this time.
According to the Delphos Fire Department, there were no injuries, and the area should be cleared within the next 10-16 hours.