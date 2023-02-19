Train derails in Delphos

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A train derailment in Delphos late last night took out two electric poles.

At 12:45am, a train came off the rails at the crossing on the intersection of Bank Street and South Bredeick Street. One of the boxcars then struck and lifted two electric poles from the ground. 

The intersections of Bank Street and Bredeick Street as well as Bank Street, Ohio Street, and State Street are closed, as the train is blocking the crossings at this time. 

According to the Delphos Fire Department, there were no injuries, and the area should be cleared within the next 10-16 hours. 

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com