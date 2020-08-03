Travis Soto lawyers file motions to discuss death penalty and close proceedings

Travis Soto is back in Putnam County Common Pleas Court for the first time since the Supreme Court declined to hear his case.
Soto's lawyers filed 14 different motions as they get back to the case, now headed for a trial. Among those motions are to determine the eligibility for the death penalty, have law enforcement turn over all information from their investigation, and to close all pretrials and prohibit any photograph or video recording of the proceedings. The state will respond to the motions by Aug. 28 and a hearing will be set in September.
Soto served five years in prison for child endangerment after saying his 2-year-old son died in an ATV accident. Years after serving his time, he admitted to law enforcement he staged the accident and beat his son to death. Soto was then indicted again, he now faces aggravated murder and four other charges.