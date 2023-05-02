Michael Zacharias Fullscreen

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The trial of a former priest who worked in Van Wert and Findlay started Tuesday in federal court.

56-year-old Michael Zacharias is facing five charges of sex trafficking involving two victims. One started as a minor an continued until he was an adult, the other was an adult when they had alleged sexual contact. Zacharias pleaded not-guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, the victims allegedly had drug problems that Zacharias exploited for sexual favors over 20 years. He was arrested by FBI agents while he was serving in Findlay in August of 2020. The trial is scheduled to go until Friday.

