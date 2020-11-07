A special relay was held at Ohio Northern University to raise awareness on Cystic Fibrosis.
Back in December, Your Hometown Stations talked with Andrea and Alyson Hoffman, twins that were diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at four months of age. Both are currently being treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and have been using exercise as an additional form of treatment.
The twins have been promoting awareness on a state and federal level since then, hoping that one day a cure will be found for Cystic Fibrosis.
The two decided to hold a relay on Saturday not only to promote awareness on the rare disease, but to also promote exercise as a form of treatment.
The relay also served as a educational moment for students in the colleges health courses.
"We wanted them to know about cystic fibrosis and know how it affects the body and how they may interact with it in their professional careers," said Alyson.
Students that attended the relay received information packets on Cystic Fibrosis, as well as how to prepare for a marathon, as Alyson and Andrea have participated in a total of four marathons.
"We really want them to leave here with an understanding on how important exercise is with CF and how it is an essential treatment," said Andrea. "And to just learn more about CF in general, keeping it on their radar as they go forward with their careers."
Proceeds from the event will go towards finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.
The Public Relations Student Society of America and Ohio Northern University Track & Field/XC teams sponsored the event. COVID-19 protocols were put in place during the relay.