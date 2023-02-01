Two-vehicle crash in Mercer County takes the life of a Piqua man

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Authorities in Mercer County investigating that county's second fatal traffic crash of 2023.
According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey's Office, first responders were called out to U.S. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road just after six a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found that 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick of Piqua had been headed north on 127 when for an unknown reason he went left of center colliding with a semi driven by 54-year-old Todd Penhorwood of Mt. Victory. Kevin Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene. Penhorwood was not injured. The Mercer County crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Celina, OH-Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash in Mercer County this year. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 9-1-1 call at 6:14 AM thi morning of a traffic crash on US Rte 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township.
The investigation revealed that Kevin Brunswick (61) of Piqua, was driving a 2020 white Chevy sedan, traveling north on US Rte 127. Todd Penhorwood (54) of Mt Victory, was traveling southbound in a 2020 white International semi-tractor and trailer. For an unknown reason, Brunswick traveled left of center, striking Penhorwood. Mr. Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were members of the St. Henry Fire Department, Burkettsville Fire Department, Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District, MCERV, Ohio Motor Carrier Enforcement and Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. This crash remains under investigation at this time and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review once it is completed.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.