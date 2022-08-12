University of Findlay freshmen take first steps in their education career

The University of Findlay giving one of their largest classes in school history a special start to their educational career. Around 700 freshmen took part in the Arch ceremony Friday afternoon. All the freshmen passed under the arch heading towards the university to signal the start of their time at Findlay. Then when they graduate, they will pass back through the arch heading away from the university to their next stage in life. This tradition has been a staple for the university for decades and with the large number of students in this class it was a great way to kick off the school year.
“It is kind of electric,” says Dr. Nathan Tice, Chair, Department of Physical Sciences, University of Findlay. “The Arch Ceremony, you saw for yourself, is unique. There is not really any other experience like it at a university, the students coming in the parents. It means everyone is really excited, starting fresh, ready to go. These students are kind of starting their careers. They are excited, you are excited, you can kind of feel that buzz on campus.”
The students are not the only ones ready to start their journey at the University of Findlay, this year the campus is using the Kiwibot for food delivery on campus for students and staff starting this fall.
