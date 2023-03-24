UNOH’s Ramos Selected to Play for Belize National Team

Press Release from the UNOH: Jovaunn Ramos, a member of the University of Northwestern Ohio’s men’s soccer team, has been called up to play for his home country Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League. CONCACAF stands for The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. There are 41 national associations within this league, Belize being one of them.
Ramos transferred into UNOH last year and played as a center defensive midfielder for the Racers. Prior to playing college-level soccer, Ramos was named the Youth Footballer of the Year in Belize and assisted his country’s senior team last summer for the first time. This will be his second opportunity to represent Belize on the world stage.
UNOH head coach Tyler Brock credits Ramos for being a very important player on team. “He brings a level of maturity and professionalism in both training and game days that rubs off on the players around him,” said Brock. “He takes his academics as seriously as he takes his football. We are so proud of him and what he’s accomplished and we’re excited to see what he does with us in his final senior year next season. Rest assured that our entire team will be cheering him on in the CONCACAF matches this weekend.”
For the Racers last year, Ramos played in 21 games, started in 20, recorded 3 goals, 6 assists, and made 32 shots on goal. At the end of the season Ramos was received WHAC’s Second Team All- Conference and All-Newcomer Team honors mainly for his defensive work on the pitch.
Ramos is slated to play in two games so far. Both games will be shown on Paramount Plus. Friday, March 24 will feature Belize vs. Guatemala at 10:00pm, and Monday, March 27th at 6:00pm, Belize will face off with the Dominican Republic.