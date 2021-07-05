A deadly crash in Shelby County shuts down part of I-75 South Monday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m., multiple agencies were called a multi-vehicle pile-up near the Botkins exit of I-75 South. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. I-75 South was shut down following the crash from Wapakoneta to Botkins, where traffic was re-routed to US 33. State troopers have cleared the scene and traffic is now back to normal.
We do not have additional information but will keep you updated when new information becomes available.
Update 7/6/2021: The names of those killed in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near Botkins Monday afternoon have been released. Larry E. Warner and Penny S. Warner, both age 71, were pronounced dead on the scene. Both are from the village of Morrow in Southwest Ohio.
At least seven other people were taken to Lima Memorial Health System with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of nine vehicles were involved in the wreckage, including two semi-trailer trucks.
The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pileup was the result of traffic slowing down from a separate crash that previously occurred a few mileposts south on I-75.
The Highway Patrol's Crash Reconstruction Unit was brought onto the investigation and it remains in progress.