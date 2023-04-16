WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - A bill that aims to fight increasing energy prices in the county has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Representative Bob Latta of Ohio co-sponsored H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. The bill is a response to the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline project, and hopes to correct the United States' dependence on foreign energy.
If passed, the act would simplify the permit process for new projects and increase American energy production. Representative Latta also added the REFINER Act to the bill, which would raise the permitted capacity for refinery production.
"It's important that we have the ability to refine in this country. Because a lot of people sometimes think oil or natural gas, they just think about heating your home or something you put in your car or your truck. But all these products that are also made at a refinery that we have to have. When you think about clothing, when you think about fertilizer, farmers are going to be out in the field very soon. To keep their costs down, we want to make sure that they can get out there and produce," Latta said.
The bill is waiting on a vote from the senate.