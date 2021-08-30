Utilities Committee meets about future trash service

As the current trash removal contract nears expiration at the end of November, Lima City Council will have to look for a new contract.
The utilities committee met to discuss the next trash collection contract. There were two bids: one from Waste Management for $19 more a month than the current rate and Rumpke, for $5 more per month than the current rate. The committee chose to go with the Rumpke, and the company promised to have a plan in place that will provide better service to the resident of Lima. Some of the councilors were skeptical of the job Rumpke has done in the past and are hoping that the company will hold true to their promise to provide better service.
Todd Gordon, the Chairman of the Utilities committee said, “The effort that they put forth in the recent weeks to try to improve the issues that we’ve had and believe me I’ve had some issues with them, but they’ve stepped forward, they’ve moved forward more than they have in those past 2 years.”
The contract will be for 7 years and still has some final negotiations to be done before council will vote on it.