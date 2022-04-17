Van Wert County Humane Society's new shelter is almost complete

The Van Wert County Humane Society is close to moving into their new home. Around 3 years ago, the planning phase began to construct a new building for the Humane Society, but the idea to do it has been around twice that long. They have outgrown the current location which was the county dog pound. The new building will have separate areas for the dogs and cats, including outdoor areas for the animals. Plus, it will have a quarantine and medical areas for the cats and dogs. The new space will be a safer cleaning environment for not only the animals but for the staff and volunteers as well.
“We feel that this is a great addition to our community as well. We have received such wonderful support from our businesses, our community leaders, and individuals. We just feel that this is a big plus for Van Wert and Van Wert County,” says Deb Sealscott, President of the Van Wert Humane Society Board.
They are looking to move into their new space in about four to six weeks and the Humane Society is still looking for some donations to help furnish the new building. So, they are having a “Shower the Shelter” to help get the items that they need. For more information about how you can help log on to the Van Wert Humane Society's Facebook page.
