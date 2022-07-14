7/14/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday July 13, 2022
0627 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location on Waller Road in Tully Township after receiving a report of a stripped out motor vehicle that had been dumped in a field. The vehicle was a 2022 Toyota 4Runner believed to have been stolen out of Fort Wayne Indiana. The incident remains under investigation.
0717 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject that no one was able to make contact with.
1012 hrs. – Deputies served an arrest warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Kevin Kerner, age 51 of Van Wert was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
1122 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of a possible domestic violence taking place in a vehicle.
1349 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of semi-trucks running the barricades and one possibly being stuck in the construction zone.
1508 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject reported as not breathing.
1544 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy after receiving a complaint of dirt bikes riding on the street at fast speeds.
1858 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.
