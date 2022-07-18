7/18/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday July 15, 2022
0311 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.
0816 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
0931 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car striking a dog.
0942 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1114 hrs. – Dog Warden responded to residence in Union Township on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.
1124 hrs. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for driving under suspension. Phillip E Schmidt age 48 of Lima Ohio was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
1156 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate the report of suspicious activity on the property.
1240 hrs. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that had fallen.
1357 hrs. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in Pleasant Township for a report of smoke inside a structure.
1457 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1550 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.
1700 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence to make contact ref to property that the Van Wert City Police had recovered.
1737 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township after receiving a complaint of reckless operation.
1817 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1928 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on the complaint of an assault. Brian Bishop, age 38 was arrested on an assault charge. The subject was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
2127 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Kyle W Grieshaber age 36 of Van Wert was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. The subject was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
Saturday July 16, 2022
0339 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver.
0954 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Wren on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.
1142 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having severe pain.
1236 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a Medical Alarm at a residence in the Village of Convoy.
1317 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.
1433 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location for a subject having medical complications.
1436 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of property damage.
1506 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1540 hrs. – Deputies assist with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
1543 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.
1630 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to take a report for damage to a motor vehicle.
2041 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
2044 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having severe pain.
2106 hrs. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.
2158 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township on a complaint of a vehicle doing burnouts on the roadway in front residences.
Sunday July 17, 2022
0105 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check.
1110 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject ref to property that was recovered by the Van Wert Police Department.
1235 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a downed stop sign.
1514 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for the report of high water across the road.
1612 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township on the report of property damage.
1632 hrs. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.
1746 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for the report of high water across the road.
1905 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a theft report.
1946 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Larry Emans age 47 of Convoy was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
2052 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident involved a