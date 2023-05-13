Veterans Family Picnic Day makes those who served feel appreciated

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Veterans were treated to a free lunch Saturday at the Allen County Fairgrounds as a token of the community's appreciation for their service.
The Allen County Veterans Service Commission invited veterans to bring their children, grandchildren, and spouses for an afternoon of food and activities at their 2nd annual Veterans Family Picnic Day. Local organizations came to offer their support as well, from a free laundry detergent distribution to booths offering information about resources available to them.
After eating, everyone could play games, get balloon animals, and even catch t-shirts launched out of a tank. Organizers say it's important to include the whole family in events like this to recognize their contributions too.
"Their families have had to sacrifice too. Even after they've come home, the families are dealing with whatever the veteran has to deal with. So it's important to include the whole family. Just give them a day to relax and enjoy themselves and let people take care of them," said Tamara Wilson, the executive director of the Allen County Veterans Service Commission.
Free food is great, but another aspect of events like this is that veterans look forward to being around so many others who share their experiences.
"See, military veterans only talk to veterans, and there's things that we can talk about and bring across healing to ourselves," said Paul Holbook, a veteran who served in the United States Air Force.
Holbrook also reminds people that you should always make time to say thank you to a veteran.